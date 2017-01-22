Featured
Fire crews probe four separate fires in Saint John
Fire crews work to put out a blaze on River Avenue in Saint John on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (PHOTO: Jason Creamer)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 12:18PM AST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 2:35PM AST
At least 10 people have been displaced by four separate fires in Saint John over the weekend.
The Canadian Red Cross says the first happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at 122 Hillcrest Road, where two adults and a three-year-old were displaced.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire mostly to the basement, but electricity was forced to be disconnected to the two-storey house.
Another blaze happened a few hours later on Charles Street. The Red Cross says a woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The third fire caused significant damage to a home on River Avenue early Sunday morning. A family of four are receiving emergency lodging from the Red Cross as a result.
A few blocks away on Exmouth Street, a man was sent to hospital with unspecified injuries around 7 a.m. after a section of his kitchen caught fire.
The Red Cross says the upstairs apartment was significantly damaged.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Family of irked boy at N.B. town hall to name baby after Trudeau
- Fire crews probe four separate fires in Saint John
- New Waterford man takes home $1.6M after winning Chase the Ace
- Maritimers take to the streets in support of Women's March on Washington
- Police seek suspects after home broken into in Timberlea
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10