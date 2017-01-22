

CTV Atlantic





At least 10 people have been displaced by four separate fires in Saint John over the weekend.

The Canadian Red Cross says the first happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at 122 Hillcrest Road, where two adults and a three-year-old were displaced.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire mostly to the basement, but electricity was forced to be disconnected to the two-storey house.

Another blaze happened a few hours later on Charles Street. The Red Cross says a woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The third fire caused significant damage to a home on River Avenue early Sunday morning. A family of four are receiving emergency lodging from the Red Cross as a result.

A few blocks away on Exmouth Street, a man was sent to hospital with unspecified injuries around 7 a.m. after a section of his kitchen caught fire.

The Red Cross says the upstairs apartment was significantly damaged.