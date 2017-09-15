

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- Seven people are out of their New Brunswick home this morning after a fire swept through a rooming house in Moncton.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire extensively damaged one room in the house at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

It also caused smoke and water damage throughout the two-storey building on Donald Avenue.

Volunteers are helping with emergency lodging, as well as clothing and food purchases for the tenants.

Two residents were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but the Red Cross says there were no serious injuries.