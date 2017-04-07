

CTV Atlantic





An early morning stop at a fast food drive-thru landed a New Brunswick woman behind bars.

Police say a worker tipped off police after it appeared a woman was intoxicated at the drive-thru line at a Fredericton McDonald’s.

“The employee indicated to the police there was a motorist and adult female in the drive-thru, and that she appeared to be sleeping at the wheel,” said Sgt. David MacLean of the Fredericton Police Force.

When police arrived, they arrested the woman behind the wheel, right in the drive-thru line.

Fredericton police say frontline staff at fast restaurants – particularly those working late at night or early in the morning – have become critical in getting suspected intoxicated drivers off the road.

“We've also had other establishments in the city also contact police in the same effort, so I want to say that we encourage that,” Sgt. MacLean said.

A provincial court judge gave credit to staff at the same restaurant last fall, crediting them for reporting another suspected DUI, resulting in a conviction.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Fredericton president Danielle Cole says she’s reached out before to say thank you.

“It’s not the first time for this particular restaurant,” said Danielle Cole of MADD Fredericton. “We have talked to the management just for the fact that we were ecstatic when we heard of the news the last time.”

The woman has been charged with impaired driving and will appear in court at a later date.

McDonald's Canada did not return CTV News’s calls for comment.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.