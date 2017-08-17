Featured
Girl, 14, dies following crash in northern N.B.
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 2:20PM ADT
Police say a 14-year-old girl has died after a single-vehicle crash in northern New Brunswick on Friday.
Northeast District RCMP say the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in Saint-Quentin, N.B.
Police say the Saint-Léonard girl was one of three in the vehicle. They say another 14-year-old girl was also airlifted to hospital in Halifax and is believed to be in stable condition.
“An 18-year-old male, who was the driver of the vehicle, was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.
Police believe speed may have been a factor when the car left the road and rolled several times.