ROLLO BAY, P.E.I. -- Environmental groups say public hearings should be held on a proposed factory in P.E.I. that would produce the world's first genetically modified salmon for human consumption.

Earth Action and the Council of Canadians say AquaBounty's plan to produce the eggs and fish in on the Island is different from the proposal approved by the province last year.

The groups say they have written to Premier Wade MacLauchlan to ask for a series of public meetings on the proposal, but it wasn't clear if the province will agree to such hearings.

Canadian grocery stores received the regulatory green light last year to begin selling the fast-growing, genetically modified salmon after Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency completed a scientific review.

Sharon Labchuk of Earth Action says the process is inadequate given the company's "radical change in plans" for the Rollo Bay facility.

The company also has a production and grow-out centre in Panama.