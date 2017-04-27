Featured
Halifax mayor 'surprised' new outpatient health centre will be in Bayers Lake
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the city was not involved in developing the site for the new outpatient clinic of Halifax's QEII hospital. (File photo)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:25PM ADT
Halifax's mayor says he was "surprised" by the province's decision to put a new outpatient health centre in a suburban business park.
Mike Savage said the city was not involved in developing the site for the new outpatient clinic of Halifax's QEII hospital.
The health centre is slated to be built in Bayers Lake and will replace some of the services offered at the problem-plagued Victoria General hospital downtown.
Savage said he believes in a so-called distributed healthcare model, and that not everybody should have to go downtown for their health care.
Still, he said the location of the new health centre in Bayers Lake presents some "challenges" for the municipality.
Savage said the city will need to look at how both workers and patients are going to get there and whether new transit services are required.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Live blog: Trial continues for Dalhousie student accused of murdering other student
- Front line officers felt 'outgunned,' RCMP's labour trial told
- Man, 38, convicted of murder dies in custody in New Brunswick prison
- Halifax mayor 'surprised' new outpatient health centre will be in Bayers Lake
- Police seek help in locating 40-year-old Bedford man