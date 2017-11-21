

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a man who was shot to death in Halifax a year ago.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets at 10:47 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2016.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer in a vehicle.

Police say Keizer had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, where he later died.

Keizer’s death has been ruled a homicide and police believe there are people who have information that could help solve his murder.

Keizer’s homicide has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.