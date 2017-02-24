

A small Halifax business owner says he feels he has no choice but to close up shop after he was robbed and brutally attacked Thursday afternoon.

A man entered the Trove Boutique on Herring Cove Road, went behind the counter and hit Kye Dorey multiple times in the back of the head with a wrench.

“Where our desk is set up, I was basically trapped you know. It was the most terrifying moment of my life for sure,” says Dorey.

Dorey had seen the customer before. He says at first, it wasn't unusual, they chatted about some products, but it quickly turned violent.

“I turned around, and he hit me once good, right on top of the head,” says Dorey. “Once I just felt myself free enough, I just ran.”

The suspect managed to get away with money and was arrested later that afternoon.

Despite the suspect being caught, Kye Dorey says for his family, the existing threat is just not worth it, so he and his partner have decided to close the shop.

“I could have lost it all, and that's in a matter of moments, for someone trying to get a few bucks,” says Dorey.

They’re not giving up entirely; though, they've decided to move their business online, for now, on the Trove Boutique's Facebook page.

“I mean we made so many great friendships through here,” says store owner Emily Mosher. “People, customers are just coming by our house now to make sure we're ok.”

The couple had only been in the area for about a month, and hadn't set up surveillance cameras.

They say they don't want people to be afraid to do business.

“When you get put down, don't give up, but go in a direction that you think is going to change things,” says Dorey.

They also want people to be aware of their surroundings, which was what helped police make an arrest in this case.

“He did the right thing,” says Halifax Regional Police Cst. Dianne Penfound. “He kept his head; he got a very good description. He called us immediately.”

The 36-six-year-old suspect has been charged with robbery and assault. He will appear in provincial court to face the charges in April.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell