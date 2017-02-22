

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old boy is facing charges, including impaired driving, after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Canada Games Centre in Clayton Park around 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot.

Police say an officer located the stolen vehicle, without its lights on, travelling along Glenforest Drive.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but police say it sped away at a high rate of speed, headed westbound on Glenforest Drive. Concerned about the speed at which they were travelling in a residential area, the officer ended the pursuit.

Police say members of another unit spotted the vehicle on Willett Street, where it pulled into an address after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign.

The driver was arrested without incident. He is due to appear in Halifax youth court Wednesday to face charges of theft over $5,000, possession over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and breach of a court order.