An internationally recognized hi-tech firm has announced plans to set up shop in the Maritimes, as the company wants to be part of what it calls "a renaissance" in the market.

Cardinal Path is a digital marketing company with offices in Toronto, Chicago, New York and soon, the East Coast.

“I'm of a certain age, when Atlantic Canada was considered the poor sister in Canada and was ‘the have-not region,’" says CEO Alex Langshur.

That image, Langshur says though, is in retreat and being replaced by something else.

"If we can be part of the renaissance that's here, that's fantastic. It's great for everybody," says Langshur.

The company says it chose to establish a location in the Maritimes because of the available talent, but it’s also receiving $900,000 in assistance from the New Brunswick government.

The office in Saint John is poised to grow to100 employees with government help.

Premier Brian Gallant says that’s done by providing incentives.

"In this case we did it in a very strategic way, so we're providing the incentive when the jobs will be created," says Gallant.

New employee Nicole Merrithew says the announcement allows her to continue to live in the Maritimes.

"I was born and raised in Saint John. Went to school at UNB Fredericton, so I'm really glad to be able to come home and stay in a local area, in a career that I love and pay off some student debt."

Alex Langshur was born in Montreal, but has family roots in Antigonish.

"For me to come here to the Maritimes, to Atlantic Canada, is a bit like myself doing a reverse down the road," says Langshur.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.