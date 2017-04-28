

Cape Breton Regional Police say human remains found in Sydney two weeks ago are those of a 62-year-old man reported missing in November.

Murdock Daniel McCharles was last seen leaving his Bentinck Street home around 12 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Police were called to Ash Street on April 15 after two people who had been walking in a wooded area at the end of the street found what appeared to be clothing and human remains.

An autopsy was conducted in Halifax and foul play has been ruled out, although a cause of death has not been released.

Police said Friday that the remains are those of McCharles and that the investigation is concluded.