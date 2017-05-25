

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The trial of a former medical student has heard he was deeply in debt and under financial pressure before he allegedly murdered another student in Halifax.

The jury in the William Sandeson murder was told yesterday that he was being pressured by his parents about his spending in the weeks before 22-year-old Taylor Samson was killed in an alleged drug deal.

A CIBC bank manager testified that Sandeson owed $73,000 on a $200,000 line of credit in July, 2015.

Adam Hayden told Nova Scotia Supreme Court the money was meant to cover his medical school fees at Dalhousie University.

RCMP forensic analyst Gilles Marchand also testified that texts on his cellphone indicated Sandeson's father told him in July that his mother was worried about his spending.

The 24-year-old is accused of murdering the physics student during a drug deal on Aug. 15, 2015.

The Crown alleges that Samson was to sell Sandeson 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000 dollars.

The trial has heard DNA was recovered from a bullet, gun and other items seized from Sandeson's apartment and his family's farm, with some matching Samson's DNA profile.