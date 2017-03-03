

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- Officials at the University of Moncton say they are making progress in intercepting malicious emails targeting a female student that have been sent to students and staff.

They say as many as eight emails were received this week -- a ninth was sent late yesterday and was quickly deleted from the server.

The series of mass emails, some of which contained naked photos of a female student and a threat toward the university, started arriving Saturday.

The school says it was quickly able to erase the latest email that was sent to 2,000 addresses.

University president Raymond Theberge calls the attacks cyber-terrorism, but says the school won't shut down its email server because that would be letting the perpetrator win.

Officials say an ongoing investigation has determined that this is a matter of identity theft, but that data and the personal information of students and staff are secure.