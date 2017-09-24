

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested as the RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a man in New Minas, N.S.

Police began converging on the area near an empty lot, where a man’s body was found outside a home on Lockhart Drive at 9:25 a.m. Sunday.

“When I came out I was out with the dogs, there's nothing, then I came out to put the stickers on my car and they were putting the tape up,” said neighbour Kerry Underwood.

By mid-afternoon, Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed the discovery of a body at the taped-off property.

“The body was that of a deceased man and we have arrested a 30-year-old man in conjunction with that discovery,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The forensic team worked throughout the night to gather evidence.

Police are encouraging people to stay away as the roads leading to the crime scene remain closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Marie Adsett.