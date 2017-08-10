

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer, after an incident in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Pinecrest Drive and Brule Street around 7:55 p.m.

Police arrested a man at the scene and recovered a firearm and drugs.

Police say the man is due in court Thursday to face weapons and drug charges, in addition to a charge of assaulting police.

No one was injured.