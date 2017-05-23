Featured
Man faces child porn charges after RCMP search Bible Hill home
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 11:13AM ADT
A 24-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after the RCMP searched a home in Bible Hill, N.S.
Police searched the home on Thursday and arrested a man at the scene.
Evan James Nelson is facing charges of making available child pornography and accessing child pornography.
Nelson appeared Tuesday in Truro provincial court and was released on strict conditions. He is due back in court on May 31.
