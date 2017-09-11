

CTV Atlantic





A 65-year-old man from Manchester, England has been charged with child pornography possession after a search of a home in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police say officers searched the home on Sept. 8 after receiving information via Interpol regarding online child pornography.

“The pornography involved images of children and youth on electronic devices and a social media site,” Halifax police said in a statement.

Alan Payne, 65, of Manchester was arrested at the home without incident. Police say he appeared in Halifax provincial court Monday to face a charge of possession of child pornography.