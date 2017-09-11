Featured
Man faces child pornography charge after search of Bedford home
(Pressmaster/shutterstock.com)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 3:04PM ADT
A 65-year-old man from Manchester, England has been charged with child pornography possession after a search of a home in Bedford.
Halifax Regional Police say officers searched the home on Sept. 8 after receiving information via Interpol regarding online child pornography.
“The pornography involved images of children and youth on electronic devices and a social media site,” Halifax police said in a statement.
Alan Payne, 65, of Manchester was arrested at the home without incident. Police say he appeared in Halifax provincial court Monday to face a charge of possession of child pornography.