A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

Police say the man was trying to cross Highway 329 in Mill Cove, N.S. just after 9 a.m. Monday. A car stopped for him and he began to cross the road.

However, police say a pickup truck was approaching the car from behind, and the driver of the truck didn’t realize the car had stopped.

Police say the pickup truck smashed into the car, which then struck the pedestrian.

The 57-year-old Mill Cove, N.S. man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured.

Highway 329 remains closed to traffic as an RCMP collision analyst attends the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.