Man stabbed in chest following altercation in Dartmouth: police
Halifax police attend the scene of a stabbing on Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 11:33AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, July 15, 2017 11:34AM ADT
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in Dartmouth Friday night.
Halifax Regional Police say around 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive to find a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his chest.
While officers were at the scene, they received another call of a man suffering from stab wounds in the 20 to 40 block of Primrose Street.
Police say the two men are known to each other.
The second man was then taken in custody and charged with aggravated assault and several weapons offences.
Police say the suspect is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.
