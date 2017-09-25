

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old man was sent to hospital with major injuries after his vehicle rolled over and he was ejected in Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., Saturday morning.

Halifax District RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 224 just before 11 a.m.

Police believe the man's 2003 Toyota Tacoma truck crossed the opposite lane and entered the ditch, where it struck a culvert and rolled over.

Mounties say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected and landed in a nearby brook.

Police say it resulted in him suffering serious injuries.