Halifax Regional Police are investigating after an injured man was found lying on a sidewalk in Spryfield, N.S.

Police responded to the 400 block of Herring Cove Road before 6:30 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man at the scene.

Police say he was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Several police officers, investigators, and a forensic identification unit are on scene outside the Hand in Hand thrift store.

Police seem to be focusing their attention on the parking lot, which has been blocked off with tape.

A number of tarps and evidence markers have been placed at the site.

A dark-coloured Hyundai Santa Fe was also towed from the parking lot of the thrift store.

Police say they expect to remain at the scene for most of the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.