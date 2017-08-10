

Two people are facing murder charges in connection with the deaths of two men whose remains were found in a burned-out cabin near Sheet Harbour, N.S. almost five years ago.

Police and emergency crews responded to a 911 call near the 450 block of Highway 374 on Dec. 12, 2012 after witnesses spotted a fire at a camp in the area.

Fire officials found the bodies of 22-year-old Matthew Allan Hebb and 59-year-old Earle Clayton Stewart, both of Spryfield, N.S., inside the cabin.

Their deaths were confirmed to be homicides.

The RCMP say a man and a woman were arrested in connection with the case on Dec. 18, 2012 but they were released without charges. They were arrested again in March 2017, but were released without charges a second time.

The same individuals were arrested a third time Wednesday at a home in Halifax. Elmer Percy Higgins, 65, and Karen Marie Higgins, 49, have each been charged with second-degree murder and related firearms offences.

“Today’s charges represent over four years of tireless investigative work,” said RCMP Insp. Trudy Bangloy. “Our investigators persevered and in the end, it is our hope that we find answers for the Hebb and Stewart families.”

Elmer and Karen Higgins are due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.