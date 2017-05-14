

CTV Atlantic





Canadian Red Cross volunteers from the Maritimes are on their way to help Quebecers following the recent damaging and deadly flooding.

The first of three volunteers groups left on Sunday, including Denis Cormier, who has helped with disaster relief efforts across the country over the past year.

“It's going to be different,” says Cormier. "Last year I spent three weeks in Edmonton responding to the Alberta fires. This winter I was up in the Acadian Peninsula for two weeks for the ice storm, and now I'm heading to Quebec for the floods, so it's all different experiences.”

Cormier has been keeping a close eye on the extreme weather in Quebec, wondering if he'd get the call to go and help.

“It's amazing to see the extent of the flooding and how many people are affected. It's really striking to see the damages,” he says.

The 10-year Red Cross volunteer has his assignment and expects to hit the ground running when he arrives.

“I'm going to Montreal as far as I know as a facilitator, likely training other volunteers and orienting them on their assignment,” says Cormier.

Once Cormier gets on the ground and assesses the situation, he could put the call out for more reinforcements.

“The situation is assessed on an ongoing basis and when there's a need for more volunteers, it's identified then the call out is made and the other volunteers are ready and then deployed,” Cormier says.

Those volunteers will come from across the region. Their expertise and training is needed to relieve Quebec volunteers, who have been working around-the-clock for nearly two weeks in more than 20 communities around the province.

The Canadian Red Cross is also raising funds to help those most severely impacted by flooding.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.