Military to assist victims of devastating New Brunswick ice storm
Workers tend to hydro poles near Moncton, N.B., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 7:44AM AST
Approximately 200 troops are arriving in northeast New Brunswick today as part of the emergency response to last week's devastating ice storm.
Premier Brian Gallant said the soldiers would be deployed to areas hardest hit by power outages to help local authorities check on residents, clear debris, and distribute basic necessities.
A military official says engineers and a headquarters group have been mobilized from the army's base in Gagetown, near Fredericton.
The premier requested back-up late last week as crews struggled to restore power to tens of thousands of residents across the province.
On Sunday he said that even with the extra help, it could be several days before power is restored province-wide.
New Brunswick Power, meantime, said it hoped to have power restored to 60 per cent of the Acadian peninsula by Monday evening.
