ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia auditor general questions government commitment to her recommendations

    Nova Scotia Auditor General Kim Adair fields questions at a new conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Nova Scotia Auditor General Kim Adair fields questions at a new conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial government has been so lax in acting on her office's recommendations that she questions whether it is committed to following through.

    In a report published Tuesday, Kim Adair says the government has implemented just 60 per cent of the recommendations from audits done in 2019, 2020 and 2021 -- a rate she calls unsatisfactory.

    Adair is particularly critical of the Department of Public Works, which has completed just one of seven recommendations made in 2019 to improve the management of bridge projects.

    She says when the audit was released, the department promised to achieve all seven of the recommendations within two years, including conducting bridge inspections as required and prioritizing bridge repair and replacement with consistent criteria.

    Adair says the department now says it will have all of the recommendations completed this month, and her office plans to check back next year to confirm that's the case.

    Her report also says six recommendations are still outstanding from a 2021 audit on the province's pre-kindergarten program, including ensuring that all background checks for staff be completed as required.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News