Firefighters were called to a strip mall in Central Moncton just before midnight Friday, as restaurant workers and Enbridge Gas employees searched the area for the source of a strong smell of gasoline.

"The Enbridge guy saw the little flame in the gym and there was lots of smoke as soon as they pulled in the parking lot. We told them, the fire is in the gym, it's nothing to do with Freddie's Pizza, so right away they came and broke the glass and did what they have to do," says Fred Dumany, owner of a neighbouring pizza shop.

Firefighters say the fire started in an office-type space on the second level of the 6000-square-foot gym. While the fire itself may have been small, the damage is significant.

"There's substantial smoke damage along with water damage inside the building, some of the workout equipment is definitely damaged," says Moncton Fire Division Chief Charles LeBlanc.

They also believe the fire is suspicious, and are continuing an arson investigation with Codiac RCMP.

The owners aren't sure how long the gym will be out of commission, but say they've already had to cancel clinics, personal training sessions and find other arrangements for athletes preparing for upcoming competitions.

Two doors down, Fred Dumany was forced to close his restaurant five hours early on Friday night, and returned Saturday morning to find the smell of gas still present.

"Today there is a little bit of a smell in the store, a gasoline smell. We're trying to avoid it and work with it because we don't want to lose business too," says Dumany.

He was impressed by just how quickly the fire was extinguished, and hopes to see the neighbouring business back up and running soon.

"This building, especially the gymnasium, is going to be easily repairable. It's a relatively new structure and there's definitely no structural damage," says Division Chief LeBlanc.

RCMP did not return CTV's request for comment but says the investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Cami Kepke.