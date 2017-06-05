

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's auditor general says she will review the province's property assessment system in the wake of a series of errors.

The decision comes after a whistleblower alleged in March that more than 2,000 property owners were given improper and inflated tax bills.

Premier Brian Gallant has said his government is committed to getting to the bottom of the thousands of mistakes with assessments since 2011.

On April 3, the government announced that former Court of Appeal justice, Joseph Robertson, had agreed to undertake a review.

However, Attorney General Serge Rousselle says Robertson is discontinuing his probe -- citing the potential for overlap with a review being done by auditor general Kim MacPherson.

Robertson will provide his notes to MacPherson.

Rousselle says the government did encourage Robertson to continue his work, but respects his decision.