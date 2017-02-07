

Snow, rain and freezing rain is moving into New Brunswick exactly two weeks after a massive ice storm hammered the province, which caused power outages lasting nearly two weeks for some.

Emergency crews are still getting some well-deserved rest, but could soon be called back into action.

“They'll be ready to go,” says Deborah Nobes of NB Power. “We do have a number of crews working in the Acadian Peninsula, just cleaning up and fixing up things that were left behind, and we also have crews stationed throughout the province so they can be ready.”

Snow is expected to move in late Tuesday evening, then the area between Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John will switch over to about five hours of freezing rain. Communities north of Miramichi can expect snow.

Paul Bradley with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization says they’re keeping a close eye on the storm's path. Similarly to NB Power, Bradley says they too are monitoring communities in the northern part of the province.

“One thing we have done in the Acadian Peninsula is we've maintained an operational presents there for this storm,” Bradley says. “We have a regional emergency management co-ordinator on the ground there.”

With supplies and resources already distributed throughout the province, the Canadian Red Cross says their volunteers are just a phone call away.

“Our volunteer base throughout the province (will) be at the ready to make sure they have their own cellphones charged, their vehicles ready to go so if we need to call them at a moment’s notice, they're ready to engage and mobilize,” says Bill Lawlor of the Red Cross.

Despite emergency responders being on the standby, EMO encourages the public to help themselves.

“It's best to hope for the best but prepare for the worst so we want people to have their 72 hour kits ready,” says Bradley. “Make sure you restock your water, food and your prescription medicine.”

Nova Scotia will also be affected by this storm. The Halifax Regional Municipality is enforcing its overnight winter parking ban between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.