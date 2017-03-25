

CTV Atlantic





The number of homeowners in New Brunswick who want the government to take a second look at their property tax bills has jumped, with many saying they're just too high. With the appeals piling up, and the deadline approaching, there are now calls for the appeal deadline to be extended.

The provincial government has received 4,125 appeals in a three week period, the most since 2010. At this time last year, a total of 2,258 appeals had been filed, with 3,220 in 2015.

So far, the government has said about 2,400 property owners will be issued amended tax bills.

Apartment building developer Willy Scholten still can't fathom how much property tax the government is looking for. At one of his properties, the tax rate jumped by as much as 40%.

“It was a complete shock,” says Scholten. “We're still absorbing this.”

Scholten says in a typical year he files a couple appeals to government.

“This year we will have 25 to 30 appeals, so it's quite a substantial difference this year,” says Scholten.

In the legislature, Service New Brunswick minister Ed Doherty is responsible for the file, but questions are being answered by New Brunswick Environment Minister Serge Rouselle.

“We are working hard to make sure New Brunswick knows what happened,” says Rouselle.

The provincial government is attributing errors to a range of issues, from incorrect property classifications to discrepancies in property record data.

“The opposition has requested a publicity campaign and extension to the campaign, but so far no changes, and the government has stubbornly refused,” says New Brunswick PC leader Blaine Higgs.

Those who have not received an amended tax bill will have until the end of March to file an appeal.

The 2,400 property owners who are getting an amended tax bill should be notified by April 1, get a new bill by June 1, and then have 30 days to ask for a review.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore