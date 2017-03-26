

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Sormany, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Sormany Road just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a utility terrain vehicle collided with an on-coming pickup truck while making a sharp turn.

A Bathurst man, who was the driver of the UTV, died of his injuries. A woman, who was a passenger in the UTV, was taken to hospital and for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.