N.B. man, 22, killed in two-vehicle collision
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 12:42PM ADT
A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Sormany, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Sormany Road just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a utility terrain vehicle collided with an on-coming pickup truck while making a sharp turn.
A Bathurst man, who was the driver of the UTV, died of his injuries. A woman, who was a passenger in the UTV, was taken to hospital and for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
