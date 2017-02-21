

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- A 28-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged in the death of a man who was a passenger in his car when it crashed last April.

Daniel Hebert of Miramichi has been charged with impaired driving causing death and operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The single-vehicle accident occurred on Route 11 in Kouchibouguac last April 27, resulting in the death of his 51-year-old passenger.

At a court hearing Monday, Hebert was ordered to remain in New Brunswick, placed under a curfew, and prohibited from driving or consuming alcohol or drugs.

Hebert is scheduled to return to court on March 20 to enter a plea.