N.B. man charged with impaired driving causing death of 51-year-old man
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 7:40AM AST
MONCTON, N.B. -- A 28-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged in the death of a man who was a passenger in his car when it crashed last April.
Daniel Hebert of Miramichi has been charged with impaired driving causing death and operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
The single-vehicle accident occurred on Route 11 in Kouchibouguac last April 27, resulting in the death of his 51-year-old passenger.
At a court hearing Monday, Hebert was ordered to remain in New Brunswick, placed under a curfew, and prohibited from driving or consuming alcohol or drugs.
Hebert is scheduled to return to court on March 20 to enter a plea.
