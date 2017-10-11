

CTV Atlantic





A 67-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after police seized a number of electronic devices from a home in Sussex Corner, N.B.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on June 8 and arrested a man at the scene.

Milton Wayne Taylor of Sussex Corner, N.B. has been charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Taylor appeared Tuesday in Saint John provincial court and was remanded into custody. He is due back in court on Nov. 16.