N.B. police seek public’s help in suspicious fire and firearms theft
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 12:05PM ADT
Police in eastern New Brunswick are investigating a suspicious fire and theft of firearms that happened early Wednesday morning.
RCMP were called to a house fire on Chemin Pre D’en Haut in Memramcook Village, where several firearms were stolen from the home.
Officers say further investigation suggests the fire may have been set deliberately.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Southeast District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
