The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged shooting incident in Sackville, N.B.

Police were called to a home on Weldon Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say a shot had been fired, but no one was injured.

Later that day, the RCMP in Nova Scotia arrested a 36-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. However, police say the man fled custody and is currently at large.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Morris James Lanceleve, of no fixed address. He is facing charges of failing to comply with a judge's undertaking, possession of a firearm while prohibited, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Police say Lanceleve is considered armed and dangerous. They believe he may be in Nova Scotia and are warning the public not to approach him, but to call police immediately if he is spotted.

Lanceleve is described as five-foot-seven inches tall and 133 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos of a skull and flames on his right shoulder, and a skull and cross on his upper back.

Alisa Margaret Kelly is charged with accessory after the fact to careless use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon, in connection with the incident.

Kelly appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday and was released on a judge's undertaking with numerous conditions. She is due back in court on Oct. 20 to enter a plea.