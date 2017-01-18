Featured
N.L. town already talking about rebuilding after devastating fires
Crews battle a fire in Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir, Newfoundland and Labrador. (CTV News)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 3:52PM AST
MILLTOWN, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's municipal affairs minister was to survey damage Wednesday in the small town devastated by fires at several key institutions.
Eddie Joyce was to tour the scenes in Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir, where the elementary school was destroyed and the RCMP station and town hall badly damaged Tuesday.
Joyce has been in contact with the local provincial member and was to meet Wednesday with town councillors and officials prior to surveying the damage.
Town councillor Gary Hickman says people are in shock, but they are already talking about rebuilding.
He says they already have a plan in place, and they will just have to take it day to day.
A 48-year-old Morrisville, N.L., man has been charged with three counts of arson and remains in custody.
