

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The group representing Nova Scotia doctors has confirmed they are taking the province to court over unresolved contract issues.

Doctors Nova Scotia sent copies of its notices of application before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to newsmedia on Monday.

The group had warned in October that it would proceed with legal action if the province didn't resolve its demand for $4.6 million in unpaid bills for health benefits and for the use of what it considers "unsanctioned" contracts for some doctors using alternative payment plans.

The province has said that the government viewed the money in the contingency fund as taxpayers' funds that built up due to an earlier deal with doctors.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said the arrangement provided Doctors Nova Scotia with set payments which proved to be higher than the actual costs of the benefits plan.

Delorey has said a new master agreement with Doctors Nova Scotia says auditors from both sides would get together and assess how much of a surplus, if any, should be held by the physicians.