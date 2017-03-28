

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's finance minister is promising his pre-election budget will give small businesses tax relief, and reduce regulation costs.

Randy Delorey told a Halifax Chamber of Commerce luncheon today he's raising the threshold that allows businesses to pay the lower small business tax rate.

The income threshold is rising to $500,000 from $350,000, meaning more companies will be paying a rate of three per cent on their income.

Delorey also said during his pre-budget address that the Liberals will reduce regulations for businesses, saving them about $25 million in 2017-18.

The finance minister also confirmed the Liberals will bring in their second balanced budget for 2017-18.