N.S. government plans some tax relief for businesses in budget
Nova Scotia Finance Minister Randy Delorey attends a budget briefing at the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 1:51PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's finance minister is promising his pre-election budget will give small businesses tax relief, and reduce regulation costs.
Randy Delorey told a Halifax Chamber of Commerce luncheon today he's raising the threshold that allows businesses to pay the lower small business tax rate.
The income threshold is rising to $500,000 from $350,000, meaning more companies will be paying a rate of three per cent on their income.
Delorey also said during his pre-budget address that the Liberals will reduce regulations for businesses, saving them about $25 million in 2017-18.
The finance minister also confirmed the Liberals will bring in their second balanced budget for 2017-18.
