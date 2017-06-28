

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's new lieutenant-governor will be installed at a ceremony at Province House today.

Arthur LeBlanc will take up the post as the province's 33rd lieutenant-governor after being named to the job by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month.

LeBlanc, who has been a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia since 1998, replaces retired brigadier-general John James Grant in the vice-regal job.

Lieutenant-governors represent the Queen in their respective provinces, handling her roles and functions, including granting royal assent to laws.

LeBlanc was born in West Arichat, N.S., in 1943, graduated from St. Francis Xavier University in 1964 with a commerce degree and earned a law degree from Dalhousie University in 1968.

He practised law in the province for 30 years before being named to the bench.