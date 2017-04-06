

A landscaping company looking to hire employees has some very specific expectations, and has been garnisheeing a lot of attention.

Elmsdale Landscaping Ltd. is currently hiring workers for the summer season, but officials say the job isn't for everyone.

"We had posted an ad last November and had quite a bit of an issue finding people to come and stay,” said Laura Coupar of Elmsdale Landscaping. “We find that people interview really well, but when it actually comes to working people don't really stay."

So this year, the company decided to take a humorous approach to their job search.

"We thought about everything we've dealt with in the past and we just decided to kind of laugh about it and put it right in the ad, so people wouldn't come here and not know the expectations," said Coupar.

The posting read in part, “Please do not apply if you oversleep, have court often, do not have a babysitter every day, or experience flat tires every week.”

"We need people to be reliable because our crews do work in crews of three or four, which is small, so if one person doesn't show up regularly it really affects their work day," said Coupar.

The posting has gone viral on social media, with over one thousand shares in its first day alone.

The company says they are looking to hire 10 new employees for the upcoming summer season. Since the posting went up they say they've received over 200 resumes.

"I'm not surprised,” said Tracy Isoner of Nova Scotia Works. “I think it adds a bit of humour to that employers recruitment process, which is good.”

Isenor helps connect potential employees with employers across the province. She says a lot of employers echo the company's concerns.

"Things like their presentation, how they're behaving in the work place, cellphone use, time management, accountability," said Isenor.

Current employees of Elmsdale Landscaping think the posting hit the nail on the head.

"It was very funny,” said employee Tony Smith. “Goes hand-in-hand with the work ethic around here – play hard, work hard."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.