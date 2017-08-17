

CTV Atlantic





A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges, including impaired driving, after he struck two police vehicles and fled the scene.

East Hants District RCMP and Indian Brook RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in Hardwood Lands, N.S. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, police say the driver of a Ford F-150 truck struck two police vehicles, causing considerable damage, and then fled the scene.

Police officers in two different vehicles pursed the suspect onto Highway 14. Police say the driver got stuck in a dirt embankment and the officers arrested two male suspects.

The driver is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, use of a vehicle in the commission of an offence, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, two counts of mischief over $5,000, and driving while prohibited.

Steven Wade Nowe of Indian Brook was held in custody and appeared Wednesday in Truro provincial court. He was remanded in to custody and is due back in court Thursday.

His passenger, a 22-year-old man from Indian Brook, is facing a charge of assault with a weapon in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.