

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP charged two men with stunting in separate incidents over the long weekend.

Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle along Highway 103 in Chester Basin around 2 p.m. Monday, after watching it travel at a high rate of speed.

Officers say the vehicle was clocked at travelling 155 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The 52-year-old driver from Hammonds Plains, N.S., was charged with stunting, resulting in him being fined $2,422.50 and having his licence suspended for seven days .

Police say the second incident happened about two hours later on Highway 104 in Antigonish County. An officer clocked that vehicle also travelling 55 km/h over the speed limit.

The RCMP charged the 19-year-old driver from Saint John with stunting. He also was handed a $2,422.50 and had his licence suspended for a week.