The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in solving the 15-year-old homicide of a man in Timberlea, N.S.

Police responded to the area of Greenhead Road extension, located off Highway 103, around 11 a.m. on April 19, 2002.

Police say three youths had been walking in the area when they found the body of 31-year-old John Francis Alquiros.

Investigators determined that Alquiros died on Greenhead Road extension after being shot.

Police say Greenhead Road is a rural area roughly one kilometer from residential housing and is often used for hiking and all-terrain vehicles.

Alquiros’ homicide is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.