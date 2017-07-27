

A 27-year-old Upper Sackville man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a garage fire that left one woman dead.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Joshua Eric Crowell was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident. He was charged with second-degree murder the next day.

“Today's charge is the direct result of the significant amount of time and resources dedicated to finding the person responsible for this tragic and untimely death,” Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in a statement.

Police say the blaze in South Rawdon happened just after 9 a.m. on April 3. They say the fire happened in a shed, and the body of 27-year-old Laura Ross was found inside.

The incident was considered a homicide following an autopsy.

Crowell has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Thursday.

“Although (the charges) will not bring Laura back, it is our hope that we are able to provide much needed answers to her family,” said Cpl. Clarke.