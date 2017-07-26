Featured
N.S. town to bid celebratory send off to derelict environmental ship
A Canadian Fisheries and Oceans patrol boat passes by the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society vessel Farley Mowat on Monday April 14, 2008, in Sydney, N.S. A ship that was once part of a small but notorious fleet commanded by environmental crusader Paul Watson is now at the centre of a court fight that appears to be coming to a head in Nova Scotia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Dembeck)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 11:08AM ADT
SHELBURNE, N.S. - A Nova Scotia town was holding a celebratory send off today for its notorious guest, the MV Farley Mowat, if the weather permitted.
The Town of Shelburne invited residents to come to the waterfront to bid farewell to the derelict vessel that was to be towed out of its harbour.
Councillor Rick Davis said about 100 people were lining the wharf, eating cake, drinking coffee and listening to music, to mark the departure of the eyesore from the Marine Terminal.
But, he says rough weather offshore had delayed the expected removal and tugboat operators were assessing to see if they could move it later this morning.
The rusting hulk of the ship has sat at Shelburne's wharf since it was abandoned by its owner in the fall of 2014, and will head to Liverpool to be cut up.
In 2015, the ship sank in its berth, forcing the coast guard to mount a $500,000 cleanup effort, with more than 2,000 litres of pollutants eventually removed from the hull.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Lower Sackville man charged twice in six weeks for drug-impaired driving
- Commercial fishermen should be required to wear life-jackets: safety board
- Human remains found in burned out Clam Bay home: N.S. RCMP
- Workplace safety concerns expressed at N.B. cannabis committee hearing
- Work on N.S. highway twinning project set to begin April 2018