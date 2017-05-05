Featured
NDP would reinstate Nova Scotia film tax credit, programs cut in 2015
Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a campaign stop in Halifax on Monday, May 1, 2017. The provincial election will be held Tuesday, May 30. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 11:46AM ADT
HALIFAX -- New Democrats in Nova Scotia are promising to reinstate a film tax credit axed by the Liberal government two years ago.
Leader Gary Burrill says an NDP government would re-establish a $23-million yearly film tax credit, with an additional $10 million in the first year.
Burrill says the extra funding this year would help stabilize an industry that was "decimated" by the Liberals in the 2015 budget.
Premier Stephen McNeil's contentious move to cut the lucrative film tax credit sparked protests and complaints that the industry would be gutted.
It was replaced with an incentive fund, with this fiscal year's budget set at $16.9 million.
Burrill says reviving the tax credit would ensure the film industry's future by attracting productions to the province and providing work for local film crews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. premier commits $34 million to mental health services, clinicians
- NDP would reinstate Nova Scotia film tax credit, programs cut in 2015
- Sidney Crosby returns to practice after concussion
- New Maritime ferries, operators, possible in Transport Canada remake of service
- St. Thomas University to get research chair in cannabis