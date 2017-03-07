

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has announced the members of a new committee that will look into improving conditions in the province's public school classrooms.

In all, 14 people are expected to take part on the committee, which was promised by the provincial government during a protracted labour dispute with Nova Scotia's 9,600 teachers.

Last month, the Liberal majority government passed legislation to impose a contract on the teachers, ending a 16-month dispute that largely focused on classroom conditions and problems with including special needs students in the classroom.

The teachers held a one-day strike Feb. 21 to protest the legislation. It was the first time in the union's 122-year history that members had walked off the job.

The members of the new Council to Improve Classroom Conditions include nine classroom teachers, chosen by school board superintendents.

As well, the council includes a student, parent, and guidance counsellor appointed by the province, as well as co-chairs from the Department of Education and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Almost 800 teachers applied to serve on the council.

"The council is a first for our province," said Education Minister Karen Casey. "It reflects the perspectives of those most involved in the education system -- teachers, parents and students. Meaningful change cannot happen without their input and guidance."

The council, which will first meet March 21, has a $20 million budget that is expected to be spent over two years, with its initial recommendations expected no later than April 28.

"We continue to have questions about how this council will operate moving forward," said NSTU president Liette Doucet. "Will the meetings be held in public? Will the meeting minutes be published? If a member disagrees with a decision of the council, will there be a mechanism to register a dissenting opinion?"

The council members are:

-- Sean Barker, Antigonish Education Centre

-- Mélanie Belliveau, École Acadienne de Pomquet, Antigonish Co.

-- Cheryl Bourque-Wells, Drumlin Heights Consolidated School, Argyle, Yarmouth Co.

-- Elizabeth Brideau-Clark, Bayview Community School, Mahone Bay

-- Michael Cosgrove, Dartmouth High School

-- Melanie Morrissey, Bible Hill Junior High School, Colchester Co.

-- Reagan O'Hara, Avon View High School, Windsor

-- Kerri Lynn Power, Memorial High School, Sydney Mines

-- Rachel Ross-Mantley, Central Spryfield Elementary

-- Myles Fox, grade 10 student at Cobequid Educational Centre, Truro

-- Amy MacKinnon, parent, Shelburne County

-- Pamela Doyle, guidance counsellor at Lockview High School, Fall River

-- Joan Ling, executive director of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and council co-chair

-- Sandra McKenzie, deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and council co-chair.