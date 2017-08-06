

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government is easing burning restrictions after rain helped contain a series of wildfires in the province.

No new fires were reported Sunday and most of the fires that broke out on Saturday are under control or have been extinguished.

After a nearly weeklong fire ban, some burning will be allowed in the province between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

A spokesman for the provincial government says Monday's weather will dictate whether the fire ban is reinstated.

Shawn Berry says more than 100 crew helped battle 10 wildfires that burned about 12.3 hectares over the weekend.

A ministerial order barring forestry operations between noon and 8 p.m. remains in effect.