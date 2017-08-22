

CTV Atlantic





The driver of a transport truck that was carrying brand new cars escaped his burning vehicle after it caught fire in Baddeck, N.S. Monday evening.

The RCMP were called to Highway 105 around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the driver noticed mechanical problems with his 18-wheeler and pulled over at a nearby gas station.

It was determined the cab and trailer caught fire due to a fuel leak.

The transport truck contained new Hondas and Volkswagens destined for Sydney. Some of the vehicles at the rear of the truck weren’t damaged, but the vehicles at the front of the truck were scorched.

The gas station also sustained damage in the fire and will be closed until further notice.

A section of the highway was shut down for two hours after the incident.

Police say no one was injured and the fire isn’t considered suspicious.