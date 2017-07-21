

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MISCOU ISLAND, N.B. -- Marine mammal experts will examine another North Atlantic right whale today after it was found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The federal Fisheries Department says the necropsy is being conducted near the Miscou Island Lighthouse on the northern tip of Miscou Island, N.B.

The animal is the eighth North Atlantic right whale to have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence over the last six weeks.

The Marine Animal Response Society says an aerial survey conducted by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spotted the whale carcass late Wednesday afternoon east of Shippagan, N.B.

The group says the survey also revealed another entangled right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Disentanglements of right whales were recently put on hold by Ottawa following the death of a whale rescuer in New Brunswick

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with only about 525 left.