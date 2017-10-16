

CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Goffs, N.S., Monday night.

Halifax District RCMP say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. between exits 5 and 6 on Highway 102.

Police say the Ford Explorer was travelling southbound when it veered off the road.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Lucasville, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

An accident reconstructionist attended the scene to determine the cause of the collision.

A section of Highway 102 was closed to traffic for over eight hours. It has since reopened.